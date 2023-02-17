China is preparing for the “Ukrainian scenario” – DOS

February 17, 2023, 08:31 – BLiTZ – News

The confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is an object for observation of the whole world, but China is showing the greatest interest. They understand that Washington’s actions against Moscow are a warning to Beijing.

As RIA Novosti columnist Victoria Nikiforova notes, after a year of hostilities in Ukraine, the United States may begin to draw intermediate results with respect to China.

Thus, tough anti-Russian sanctions were supposed to show China what to expect in case of unacceptable actions. The United States made it clear that they are ready to sacrifice the welfare of the inhabitants of Europe and therefore may impose restrictions on the first economy in the world.

The second factor is the desire of China to switch to settlements in yuan, but it will not be able to do this, since significant assets are stored in dollars that can be withdrawn by the West.

And thirdly, it points to the fact that Western countries were able to rally around Ukraine and organize comprehensive support for it.

China is also aware of the current situation and is already openly calling the situation with Taiwan a “second Ukraine”. There are already a number of military blocs around the country, which are considered “Asian NATO” and which transfer weapons to neighboring countries of China.

At the same time, Beijing can note that even tough sanctions could not completely destroy the Russian economy, and Western citizens themselves became the victims of the restrictions.

If sanctions are also imposed against China, then Europe will face the apocalypse. At the same time, Beijing is aware of the danger posed by the United States and is preparing for a possible open conflict.

“The share of dollar reserves in recent years has decreased from 79 to 59 percent. Digital platforms for international payments, their own bank cards, payment systems have been created. Military construction is in full swing, China already has the second military-industrial complex in the world, ”the publication notes.

