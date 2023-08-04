China launches new meteorological satellite

As the world grapples with the increasing challenges posed by climate change and extreme weather events, China achieved a significant milestone on Thursday with the successful launch of the Fengyun-3 06 meteorological satellite. The satellite, launched atop a Long March-4C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, is expected to provide more accurate forecasts for extreme weather conditions, including rainstorms and typhoons.

The Fengyun-3 06 satellite replaces the Fengyun-3C, which had been in operation for nearly a decade and was due for retirement. Building upon the capabilities of the Fengyun-3 series, the new satellite is designed to focus on Earth surface imaging observation. It will enable global ozone distribution monitoring, tracking of ice and snow coverage, monitoring of sea surface temperatures, and observations related to natural disasters and the ecological environment.

The new Fengyun-3 06 satellite is a “rising star” in China’s meteorological satellite system, boasting improved performance compared to its predecessor. It features over 6,000 channels for UV to microwave detection, weighs 2.7 tons, and has a longer lifespan of eight years, as opposed to the five-year lifespan of the Fengyun-3C series.

Among its ten remote sensing instruments, the satellite includes two newly developed ultraviolet high-spectral ozone detectors, filling a critical gap in China’s atmospheric detection capabilities. The satellite’s advanced technology will enhance short-term climate forecasting, climate change estimation, and emergency response capabilities, strengthening meteorological disaster prevention and reduction measures.

Following the successful launch, the Fengyun-3 06 satellite will undergo in-orbit testing while the Fengyun-3C continues its operations. Once officially commissioned, the new satellite will take over the morning orbit meteorological operations from the Fengyun-3C. The integration of the Fengyun low-orbit meteorological satellite constellation, including Fengyun-3D, -3E, and -3G satellites, will significantly improve the accuracy and timeliness of global numerical weather forecasting.

Currently, China operates nine Fengyun meteorological satellites, with high-orbit satellites acting as “sentinels” monitoring real-time climate changes in the Chinese region, and low-orbit satellites providing detailed information on Earth’s temperature globally. As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its meteorological capabilities, China is already researching and developing a third-generation Fengyun low-orbit meteorological satellite, the Fengyun-5, and exploring new satellite technology.

The integration of the Fengyun-5 satellite with high-orbit satellites will establish a comprehensive meteorological satellite system, enabling systematic and comprehensive observations, meeting the demand for timely global data acquisition, real-time meteorological emergency product generation, and broadcasting. China’s commitment to advancing its meteorological satellite system reflects its dedication to addressing the challenges of climate change and mitigating the impact of extreme weather events.