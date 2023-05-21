China lodges diplomatic protest over Hiroshima joint statement

Beijing, May 21 (Hindustan Times). China has lodged a diplomatic protest over the Hiroshima joint statement of the G-7 countries. Drang has accused these countries of interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs. It is noteworthy that in the Hiroshima joint statement released on Saturday, serious concern has been expressed about China’s aggression in Taiwan, East and South China Sea.

Issues related to China were widely raised in the summit of G-7 countries held in Hiroshima, Japan. The G-7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. An important part of the joint statement is about China. Expressing concern in this, it has also been said that they want a ‘constructive and stable relationship’ with China.

The G-7 countries have expressed concern over human rights abuses in China, including in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, in the Hiroshima joint statement. Beijing is accused of keeping thousands of Uighur Muslims in forced labor camps in Xinjiang.

A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry issued the late statement several hours after the release of the Hiroshima joint statement. It says that despite China’s serious concern, the G-7 defamed Beijing. This is publicly interfering in China’s internal affairs. China strongly condemns and opposes this statement.

MEA spokesperson said- I am making it clear that gone are the days when a handful of Western countries could deliberately interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and influence global affairs.

The spokesman said that serious objections have been lodged with the summit host Japan and other concerned parties. The spokesman said that no one should underestimate the determination, resolve and capability of the Chinese people in safeguarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Matters relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are purely China’s internal affairs. The international community does not and will not accept Western rules dominated by the G-7.