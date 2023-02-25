February 25, 2023, 13:44 – BLiTZ – News China published a peace plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, which aroused great interest in the world. The document contains twelve points, including peace negotiations, cessation of hostilities and renunciation of the use of nuclear weapons.

Columnist David Narmania noted that China “made its bet in the Ukrainian game” with this plan, which is neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian.

The first point provides for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. The analyst notes that China’s initiative represents a principled position on the restructuring of the global security system rather than just a plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Narmania, Beijing understands that no further changes can be expected, and it is necessary to work on rebuilding the global security system.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.