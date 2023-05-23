China-Pakistan lost their senses .. The world was also stunned, Navy’s indigenous missile destroyer successfully hit the target

The morale of all the enemies of India including China-Pakistan will be shattered.. In any battle on land, water and air, India will sour the teeth of the enemies. Yes, because the growing power of the country has now increased further. In fact, Indian Navy’s indigenous missile destroyer INS Mormugao has successfully executed a supersonic target floating in the sea. Significantly, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had dedicated this missile destroyer warship Mormugao to the Indian Navy in December last year itself.

#WATCH , Indian Navy’s latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao successfully carried out engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target. This maiden endeavor showcases Indian Navy’s Future Proof Combat Readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Navy… pic.twitter.com/HpfmduYwJk

— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023



Deadliest Indigenous Warships: INS Mormugao is one of the powerful warships built in India. Mormugao weighing 7400 tonnes can rescue sixes of the enemies in the war. Its length is 163 meters and width is 17 meters. Deadly missiles like BrahMos and Barak-8 equipped in this can destroy any army. Its radar system is also very advanced, which can trace the exact location of long distance targets.

Water will divert China’s plan: Significantly, in the midst of increasing Chinese interference in the sea, India is also increasing its strategic strength. In such a situation, Mormugao will not only give a tough fight to the presence of China in the Indian Ocean region, but will also give water to the dragon’s dangerous plans if needed.

USP

INS Mormugao Israel’s radar is equipped with MF-STAR system. Which can also detect long distance targets very easily. Apart from this, it is also fully capable of dodging the radar of the enemies. It can easily distinguish a target 300 km away.

This warship has state-of-the-art sensors which gives accurate information about enemy attack. Many people consider it to be the most dangerous missile career in the world.

Indigenously made Barak and BrahMos missiles have been installed in indigenous INS Mormugao. Which are very advanced and very accurate in hitting the target. Mormugao can be counted among the deadliest warships made in India.

INS Mormugao is 163 meters long and 17 meters wide. Its displacement capacity is 7400 tonnes when it enters the water.

The Mormugao warship is equipped with surface-to-air, surface-to-surface missiles.

It can also easily stack enemy submarines inside the sea. It is also equipped with indigenous Torpedo Tube Launcher and Rocket Launcher. is equipped.