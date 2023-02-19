China protests US pressure on Russian-Chinese relations

China will never accept US pressure and threats against Russian-Chinese relations. This was announced on Sunday, February 19, by the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee) Wang Yi during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Munich.

“We will never accept US instructions and even threats to put pressure on Russian-Chinese relations,” he said on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

A day earlier, Blinken, in an interview with NBC News, said that the United States was concerned about possible help from China to Russia in the conduct of hostilities in Ukraine. On the same day, Blinken warned Wang Yi of the consequences if the PRC provided material assistance to Russia in a special military operation.

Prior to this, on February 4, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that China intends to continue developing bilateral relations with Russia to achieve common regional and international goals.

The United States has repeatedly noted that they are concerned about the rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing. So, on December 30 last year, the State Department reported that the United States was closely monitoring China’s actions, and warned of possible consequences as a result of Russia’s assistance in the NWO and assistance in circumventing Western sanctions.

At the same time, on the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held video conference talks, during which the Russian head of state called the current relations between Russia and China the best in history. He noted that Russia and China adequately withstand all tests and are a model for powers in the 21st century.