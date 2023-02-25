February 25, 2023, 03:53 – BLiTZ – News Observers of the Chinese edition of Global Times urged Western leaders to carefully read Beijing’s plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and contribute to the speedy resolution of the crisis.

The material notes: “Someone in the US and in the West does not seem to want the conflicting parties to return to the negotiating table, instead they are trying to further muddy the waters and pursue their interests.”

Experts suggested that the conflict on the territory of the Ukrainian state was unleashed by the United States of America and the North Atlantic Alliance, and the continued supply of weapons to Kyiv only worsens the situation.

“We believe that it is imperative for the American and Western political elites to carefully study the document with the position of China from 12 points,” the experts stated.

Recall that on Friday, a statement containing twelve points on Beijing’s position on a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine was posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC. Among the main points were the need to respect the territorial integrity of all states, the resumption of direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, as well as a call to prevent further escalation.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Beijing's ideas for resolving the conflict are just "reflections" and not a plan.