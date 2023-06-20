China saved the terrorist involved in 26/11 from being a global terrorist, vetoed the Indo-US proposal

China has been exposed once again. Terrorists involved in 26/11 terror attack by showing devilry Sajid Mir has been saved from being a global terrorist. Not only this, he has also put his veto on the proposal of India and America.

India-US propose to declare Sajid Mir as global terrorist, China blocks

China has sought to blacklist Mir as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and freeze his assets, travel restrictions and arms embargoes introduced by the US and by India. The co-nominated motion stalled.

Last year also China had imposed

Significantly, last year also China had Sajid Mir Blocked the proposal to declare him as a global terrorist. This is not the first time, even before many times China has vetoed the proposal to blacklist many terrorists of Pakistan under the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council.

‘India stood alone in the United Nations Security Council on many occasions, but did not compromise on principles’

$5 million bounty on Sajid Mir

Mir is one of India’s most wanted terrorists and has a US$5 million bounty on him by the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In June, Mir was sentenced to over 15 years in prison by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in a terror financing case. Mir is a senior member of the Pakistan-based LeT and is wanted for his involvement in the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The US State Department has said, Mir was Lashkar-e-Taiba’s operational manager for the attacks, playing a leading role in their planning, preparation and execution.