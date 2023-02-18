February 18, 2023, 07:36 – BLiTZ – News

Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the Chinese University of Foreign Affairs, said that the conflict in Ukraine has awakened a sense of strategic independence among the countries of the European Union due to Washington’s clear desire to impose its leadership on Europe. This is reported by the Global Times.

“The feeling of strategic independence in Europe gradually awakened against the backdrop of the damage that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict inflicted on it. <…> There are still politicians in Europe who would like to see the world more multipolar,” the expert noted.

Earlier it became known that in the midst of the confrontation between the Russian Federation and the collective West, Chinese leader Xi Jinping “threw a lifeline” to his counterpart from Russia Vladimir Putin, RealClearDefense writes.

American analysts came to the conclusion that Western countries failed to implement their plans, which were supposed to bring the Russian economy into decline and isolate Moscow in the international arena.

Thus, after the start of Russia’s military special operation in Ukraine and the West’s sanctions pressure on Moscow, China gladly began to import Russian energy resources, which the European Union and the United States refused. As a result, the Chinese market has taken one of the main positions in the sale of hydrocarbons from Russia. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.