February 22, 2023, 08:26 – BLiTZ – News

China does not seek to take the side of the Russian Federation in the conflict in Ukraine, but it is playing the role of a mediator in the current crisis. It is reported by Global Times, reports RIA Novosti.

Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi will meet with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his official visit to Russia. It is also assumed that the politician will see Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The publication emphasized that in the West, many media believe that America chose the side of Ukraine, and China – Russia, but in fact, China’s mediation efforts are misinterpreted. During Wang Yi’s meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Munich, the Ukrainian politician thanked his counterpart for China’s contribution to the political settlement of the situation. This once again proves that Beijing is indeed playing a constructive role.

The Chinese diplomat’s trip to Moscow was explained not by a conversation about Ukraine, but solely by cooperation between Moscow and Beijing. “The main purpose of Wang Yi’s trip is to promote the development of bilateral cooperation in light of the current problems facing the world economy, and to prepare for higher-level official exchanges between the two countries,” the newspaper said.

In conclusion, it was noted that for Washington, anyone who maintains a dialogue with Russia automatically becomes its supporter in the conflict in Ukraine.

