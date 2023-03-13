China terms the US defense budget a signal for world war

An increase in the US defense budget signals the possible start of a world war. On March 12, Chinese newspaper Global Times wrote about this.

“How big is the risk of war in the world? The answer is very simple. One only needs to look at the amount the US currently spends on weapons to draw an almost accurate conclusion. High US defense spending speaks to the high risk of a global war, ”the article says.

The author of the publication noted that the administration of US President Joe Biden has requested a military budget that is four times greater than China’s defense spending.

“The bulk of the Biden administration’s budget will be spent on developing new weapons and military technologies, especially offensive and precision-guided pre-emptive strike weapons, to ensure U.S. absolute leadership in weapons and meet export needs,” the publication notes.

In this regard, according to the author, it is beneficial for the United States to inflate conflicts around the world, since increased regional tension will spur the purchase of American weapons.

On March 9, it became known that Biden included in the country’s draft budget for 2024 $ 6 billion to support Ukraine. Direct assistance to Kyiv will be approximately $1 billion and will include $753 million in cybersecurity, disinformation and emerging needs assistance.

The draft US budget for defense in fiscal year 2024 assumes spending 3.2% more than in 2023. In total, $842 billion was requested.

On February 13, Nikita Danyuk, deputy director of the RUDN Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia that the US Congress could pass a record defense budget in 2024, despite antipathy towards Biden.

Prior to that, in December 2022, the Senate of the US Congress, following the House of Representatives, approved the country’s military budget for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $858 billion. Ukraine was allocated $800 million in the context of Moscow’s continuation of a special operation to protect Donbass. Taiwan will receive about $12 billion.