China ‘thrown’ Russia a ‘lifeline’ that baffled the West – News

February 17, 2023, 23:16 – BLiTZ – News

In the midst of Russia’s confrontation with the collective West, Chinese leader Xi Jinping “threw a lifeline” to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, writes RealClearDefense.

American analysts came to the conclusion that Western countries failed to implement their plans, which were supposed to bring the Russian economy into decline and isolate Moscow in the international arena.

“The lifeline that Xi Jinping threw to Putin has partially stalled Western sanctions,” the authors of the publication expressed their opinion.

Thus, after the start of Russia’s military special operation in Ukraine and the West’s sanctions pressure on Moscow, China gladly began to import Russian energy resources, which the European Union and the United States refused. As a result, the Chinese market has taken one of the main positions in the sale of hydrocarbons from Russia.

Moreover, analysts specify, China not only buys fuel, but also assists in the transportation of oil and gas from the Russian Federation.

It is noteworthy that last year the trade turnover between the countries reached $190 billion, and it is also predicted that the figure will continue to grow, RealClearDefense concluded.

