March 12 - BLiTZ. Famous Chinese journalist Hu Xijin <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202303/1286985.shtml">told</a> publication of the Global Times on the future prospects for military rivalry between the United States and China.

The US is now leading the race for the largest military budget by a wide margin. The Biden administration has proposed spending $835 billion for military purposes in 2024, four times China’s defense spending or twice Vietnam’s total GDP, for example.

At the same time, US officials openly call China the main threat to themselves. It turns out that now China, spending significantly less money, needs to formulate and improve its own military development plan, achieving more with less and creating a fairly effective deterrent against the United States with a military budget and an overall military force smaller than that of the United States. At the same time, it is very important for China now not to enter the hopeless dead end of an open arms race.

