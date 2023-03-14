China to resume issuing all categories of visas to foreign citizens from March 15

From March 15, China will resume issuing all types of visas for foreign citizens, which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced on March 14 by the Consular Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“In order to further facilitate the movement of people between China and other countries, it has been decided from 00:00 on March 15, 2023, Beijing time, to make the following adjustments to the visa and entry policies for foreign nationals arriving in China,” the statement said. official account of the department in the WeChat social network.

It is noted that from March 15, it will be possible to enter China on still valid visas issued before March 28, 2020.

Also overseas visa issuing agencies will resume processing and issuing all types of visas for foreign nationals to enter China.

In addition, the agencies responsible for issuing visas in the border areas will resume processing and issuing all types of border visas.

In addition, the visa-free entry policy for Hainan Island and the visa-free entry policy for Shanghai for cruise ship passengers will be resumed, as well as the visa-free entry to the southern province of Guangdong for groups of foreigners entering from Hong Kong and Macau, as well as visa-free entry for tourist groups from ASEAN countries to the city. Guilin in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Earlier, on January 20, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said that Russian citizens can obtain tourist visas to travel to China.

On the same day, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China announced that Chinese tourists will be able to come again on group tours to Russia from February 6. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia expects that the first tourist groups from China may start arriving as early as February-March.

On January 11, Zhang Hanhui said that Russia and China are ready and working to restore mutual travel of citizens as soon as possible. According to him, the Chinese side in the new historical conditions is ready to deepen all-round strategic cooperation with Russia.

A day earlier, passenger buses crossed the border between Russia and China in Primorsky Krai for the first time since 2020. In total, 28 people drove in both directions that day.

On December 30, 2022, Russian leader Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping via videoconference. The President noted that bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and China are the best in history and represent a model of cooperation between major powers in the 21st century.