China to set up 1200 MW nuclear power plant in Pakistan

Islamabad, 20 June (Hindustan). In the midst of severe economic crisis, China has decided to set up a 1200 MW power plant in Pakistan. The US $ 4.8 billion agreement between the two countries for this power plant was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

China has decided to invest US$ 4.8 billion in setting up a power plant in Mianwali district of Pakistan’s Punjab state. This plant has been named Chashma-5. After the agreement between China and Pakistan on the power plant, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed happiness and said that the project will be completed without any delay. Shahbaz Sharif accused the former Imran Khan government of stalling the project. Sharif said that in the midst of a severe economic crisis, Pakistan is receiving US$ 4.8 billion investment from China. This would send a message that Chinese companies still have confidence in investing in Pakistan.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Chinese companies will give special discounts, due to which people will save billions of rupees from this project. He expressed confidence that with the help of China and other friendly countries, Pakistan would come out of the economic crisis. He thanked China as well as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar for their help on this occasion. This Chashma power plant is being considered important in the direction of getting cheap electricity in Pakistan. Two more nuclear power plants are currently operating in Pakistan. The capacity of these plants is 2290 MW.