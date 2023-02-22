China tries to ‘keep distance’ from Moscow to improve relations with Europe – DOS

February 22, 2023, 06:57 – BLiTZ – News

The head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, is working to improve the country’s relations with Europe, as well as to strengthen the state’s economy. The New York Times writes about it.

The authors of the material suggested that Beijing is trying to keep a distance from Russia in order to find a common language with the countries of Europe, but at the same time not move away from Moscow. Wang’s visit to European states is taking place in the context of the PRC’s desire to find a balance in its relations and the desire to maintain neutrality against the background of the conflict on the threshold of Western Europe. The article also notes that even though Beijing criticizes the US, it seeks to appeal to Europe’s sense of autonomy.

Wang Yi, in his desire to strengthen relations with the European Union, said that Beijing is ready to fully resume exchanges and expand cooperation with the countries of the union on issues such as climate change and free trade. The authors of the article suggested that the move would be part of Beijing’s larger goal of reviving the country’s economy.

Wang’s visit, as well as his diplomatic efforts, testify to China’s determination to strengthen ties with Europe and seek mutually beneficial solutions to issues of interest to the parties.

