February 22, 2023, 10:15 – BLiTZ – News

Many European countries are no longer able to transfer military assistance to Ukraine in the same volumes. This is due to a serious crisis in the eurozone against the background of the imposition of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Nevertheless, several powerful states continue to supply military supplies, despite everything that happens. The Spectator edition discusses this, reports InoSMI.

The United States continues to dream of the defeat of the Russian Federation, not only in the Ukrainian conflict, but also on the world stage in general. Blinded by the desire to regain dominance, the United States does not realize that the collapse of Russia, which they think so much about, will also be their own. At the same time, China is well aware of the magnitude of the consequences. In this regard, Beijing decided to maintain a neutral position and act only as a mediator in the current confrontation.

At the same time, China calls on Washington to abandon plans to overthrow Russia. The first reason is the extremely doubtful chances of America to get the better of the Russian Federation. The second reason has already been felt by all the countries of the world – Moscow’s isolation from the general economy dealt a crushing blow to Europe and an equally serious blow to the United States, although they do not recognize this. If Washington’s attitude towards Moscow changes, it will only get worse, the publication emphasizes.

