Washington believes that China can provide “non-lethal” military assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine. The US administration is concerned that they are considering sending lethal aid as well. This was reported on February 18 by the TV channel NBC referring to four American officials.

“We have made clear our concerns about lethal assistance. We haven’t seen them cross that line yet, but we don’t think they’ve taken it off the agenda,” the source said.

It is noted that officials declined to give details about “non-lethal” military assistance, but said that it could include equipment for the spring offensive, such as uniforms or even body armor.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department reported that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had warned Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), of the consequences if the PRC provided material assistance to Russia in a special military operation in Ukraine.

Prior to this, on February 4, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that China intends to continue developing bilateral relations with Russia to achieve common regional and international goals.

As early as December 31, it was reported that the US State Department was concerned about the rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing against the background of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

