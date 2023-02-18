China will prepare a document outlining the position on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine

February 18, 2023, 14:36 ​​- BLiTZ – News

Member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 18, announced the preparation of a document outlining China’s position on the political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

According to Wang Yi’s statement, China will prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He noted that the document will express the position of Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he expressed earlier.

The document will set out proposals on the need to respect territorial integrity and sovereignty and uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. In addition, it will also include a proposal to take legitimate security concerns seriously. It is noted that the PRC believes that it is necessary to support all efforts that contribute to the peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

Wang Yi added that the proposed document would repeat the thesis that nuclear wars should not be waged and cannot be won. In addition, the Chinese side urges not to attack nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities.

Wang Yi’s speech also noted the desire of the PRC to make efforts to promote peace.

