China will prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by the end of February. Member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi said this on Saturday, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

The politician said that the document will include proposals on respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, a call to take security threats seriously, as well as a call to contribute by all means to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

He added that in the document, the Chinese side will repeat the thesis that nuclear wars should not be waged and cannot be won, and will also call for opposing attacks on nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities in order to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

“We must stand together against any use of chemical and biological weapons under any circumstances. Our efforts to promote peace will continue,” Wang Yi added.

On February 18, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, during the Munich Security Conference, called on China to use its influence to achieve peace in Ukraine. In her opinion, China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is obliged to use its influence to ensure world peace. She also encouraged that China, as in the past year, has been clear about the risk of a nuclear threat.

On January 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin announced that China would continue to work on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. China has always actively worked to advance peace talks, he said, and Beijing will continue to “play a constructive role in the peaceful resolution of the crisis” in its own way.

At the end of last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China supports the position of Russia, which does not give up the possibility of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

At the same time, Kyiv officially renounced contacts with Moscow in October last year. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations.

Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.