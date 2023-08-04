China’s ecological civilization inspires Africa in green development

China’s commitment to building an ecological civilization has garnered attention worldwide, with international observers praising its achievements and implications for developing countries like those in Africa. President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on supporting high-quality development with a harmonious co-existence between humans and nature resonates with many nations facing environmental challenges.

China’s approach to ecological civilization offers valuable best practices for the African continent and other Global South nations. Over the past decade, China’s high-quality sustainable development has been guided by pillars of innovation, coordination, green policies, opening-up, and sharing. As China and Africa strengthen economic partnerships, the African continent witnesses how ecological value enhances economic growth rather than hindering it.

China’s transformative forestry projects provide valuable lessons for Africa, a continent with vast forest and tree cover that can play a crucial role in combatting climate change and promoting economic and social progress.

China’s development model demonstrates that economic growth need not come at the expense of ecological destruction. The country’s success in achieving harmony between economic growth and environmental sustainability serves as a blueprint for Africa to follow a green industrialization revolution.

China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, focused on high-quality development in the economy, environment, and people’s livelihood, provides a comprehensive roadmap that African countries can adopt. China’s leadership in electric mobility has already inspired African nations like Kenya to embrace less carbon-intensive transportation models. Additionally, Nigeria’s China-built electric-powered light rail project exemplifies the influence of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in promoting sustainable infrastructure.

At the core of China’s strong economy lies its recognition and respect for nature, evident in national policies focused on conserving natural resources and protecting the environment. Ecological conservation serves as a powerful tool to build an ecological civilization that fosters all-round social and economic growth, representing a point of convergence between Africa and China.

China’s ambitious climate goals align with the desires of many African countries seeking a sustainable path to development. China’s success in balancing environmental protection and economic growth shifts the debate away from an either-or approach, showcasing that green policies can drive economic prosperity while safeguarding the planet.

China’s influence in global environmental governance continues to grow, particularly among its Global South partners. As China leads the way in ecological civilization, it offers Africa an opportunity to reevaluate its development approaches and align them with China’s model. By embracing green development and harmonious co-existence with nature, African countries can forge a path towards a prosperous and sustainable future.