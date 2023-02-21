Chinese companies that support Russia will be subject to sanctions – DOS

February 21, 2023, 16:52 – BLiTZ – News

The US plans to impose sanctions against companies from China that continue to cooperate with Russia. This statement was made by the Deputy Minister of the US Treasury Wally Adeyemo, writes Bloomberg. The information is transmitted by Lenta.ru.

The official stressed that US officials would specifically address Chinese firms or financial institutions. The authorities intend to explain that in the case of providing material support to Moscow, all Chinese companies involved in this will be subject to restrictions.

According to Adeyemo, Washington is alarmed by how deep Russia’s ties with other countries are. Nevertheless, further cooperation with Moscow will be fraught for banks and various companies with complete financial isolation in the global economy, the politician noted.

“They have a choice between doing business with Western countries, which represent 50 percent of the world economy, and doing business with the Russian Federation, whose economy has already fallen into global isolation,” the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury said.

In conclusion, he expressed the hope that the new package of sanctions will show its results soon. It should be noted that Western politicians have said the same about all previous sanctions packages, but the Russian economy does not care.

