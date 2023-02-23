Chinese companies will be included in the new package of US anti-Russian sanctions

The United States will announce a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation on Friday, February 24, while the measures will also be introduced against Chinese companies. This was announced on Thursday, February 23, by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland in an interview with the newspaper Washington Postwhich was broadcast on the publication’s website.

According to a high-ranking diplomat, not only the United States, but also all G7 countries will announce a new package of sanctions against Russia. Washington has signaled that it is ready to impose sanctions on Chinese companies that the White House believes are helping Russia.

“We have already done it. They will be in the sanctions packages that we will announce tomorrow,” she stressed.

In addition, the sanctions will also affect several Russian banks.

On the eve of the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, noted that information about the supply of weapons by China to Russia is NATO’s speculation.

On February 18, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the White House was concerned about possible Chinese assistance to Russia in the conduct of hostilities in Ukraine. On the same day, he warned China of the consequences if it provided material assistance to Russia in a special military operation.

In turn, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), said that China will never accept US pressure and threats against Russian-Chinese relations.

The United States has repeatedly noted that they are concerned about the rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing. So, on December 30 last year, the State Department reported that the United States was closely monitoring China’s actions and warned of possible consequences as a result of Russia’s assistance in the NWO and assistance in circumventing Western sanctions.