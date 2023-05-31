Chinese fighter plane came in front of American military aircraft

Washington, May 31 (Hindustan). Relations between America and China are not taking the name of improvement. Now the Chinese fighter plane that came in front of an American military aircraft has increased the tension between the two countries.

Relations between the US and China are becoming increasingly tense. China is also conducting maneuvers to warn America. Now, due to such maneuvers, American and China came face to face. A Chinese fighter jet carried out “unnecessarily aggressive maneuvers” near a US military aircraft over the South China Sea in international airspace, according to a US official.

The effective US military command in the Indo-Pacific region said in a statement that the Chinese J-16 aircraft performed maneuvers, due to which the US RC-135 aircraft encountered turbulence. It was said in the statement that we are not afraid. The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and responsibly wherever international law allows.

The video of this incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in this that a Chinese fighter plane passed in front of the US plane, after which the cockpit of the plane was shaken by a few seconds. At present, the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to the incident. Significantly, China has already threatened the US that sending ships and aircraft to the South China Sea is not good for peace.