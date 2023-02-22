Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the main agreement with Russia

Moscow and Beijing agreed to jointly oppose any form of unilateral intimidation and promote the development of a multipolar world, the statement said. statementpublished on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting on February 21 of the head of the office of the commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on foreign affairs, Wang Yi, with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.

“The parties discussed the current international strategic situation and expressed their readiness to jointly apply a true multilateral approach, resist all forms of unilateral intimidation and promote the democratization of international relations and a multipolar world. The parties agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation and make more efforts to improve the global situation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow and Beijing agreed to resolutely support peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, rejection of Cold War thinking formats, group confrontation and ideological confrontation. Both sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue.

The latter has become the hottest topic for discussion by experts and the media in China and the United States. They claimed that Wang Yi had come to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. In Munich, the diplomat even presented a kind of peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict.

However, China, which Western elites actively criticize for supporting Russia, is not distancing itself in practice: trade is growing, military exercises are taking place, relations between the two countries are strengthening and deepening. But in order for the Europeans not to scold them so much and to drive a wedge between the Europeans and the Americans, it is beneficial for the Chinese to emphasize that they are for peace, sinologist Alexander Gabuev noted in an interview with Izvestia.

Earlier, Wang Yi pointed to the strength of Sino-Russian relations, calling them solid as a rock. After meeting with Patrushev, he stressed that China and Russia, as members of the UN Security Council, are responsible for world peace.

China’s top diplomat arrived in Moscow on February 21 to, in particular, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to meet on February 22.

The tour of the head of Chinese diplomacy began on February 14. He visited France, Italy and Germany, where he spoke at the Munich Security Conference.