Chinese Foreign Ministry announces successful overcoming of COVID-19 pandemic – News

February 19, 2023, 08:16 – BLiTZ – News

China has successfully passed the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and is ready to resume contacts with the European Union and the whole world in the near future. This was stated by the head of the Chancellery of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, at a meeting with the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

Wang Yi also stressed that China and the EU should maintain open cooperation and ensure the stability of global technology chains. The Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee also declared a “decisive victory” in the fight against the coronavirus in China.

In December last year, the Chinese authorities sharply eased the anti-COVID policy, which for three years was the most stringent in the world and negatively affected the economy, the global logistics system, as well as interstate tourism and international exchange ties.

Significant changes were made after protesters in major cities demanded the end of lockdowns and mandatory PCR tests and the start of a policy to relax anti-epidemic measures. Since January 8, China has completely canceled quarantine and testing for coronavirus for foreigners who come from other countries.

Over the past week, an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 has been recorded in Russia. According to Rospotrebnadzor, the number of coronavirus cases last week increased by 30% compared to the previous week. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.