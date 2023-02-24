Chinese Foreign Ministry urged to increase the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine

The Chinese Foreign Ministry believes that it is necessary to counteract the use and threats of the use of nuclear weapons. This follows from a document on China’s position on a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, which the agency published on Friday on its official website. website.

“Nuclear weapons cannot be used and nuclear war cannot be waged. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons must be countered,” the statement said.

The document emphasizes that China opposes the development and use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances.

It also follows from the statement that one of the key points for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis is to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants. The PRC opposed armed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities, and also called on all parties to comply with international law, including the Convention on Nuclear Safety.

On February 22, Wang Yi, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that Beijing highly appreciates the readiness of the Russian Federation to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations. In addition, Wang Yi noted that despite the difficult international situation, relations between Russia and China are stable.

Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on February 21 to, among other things, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Before meeting with Putin, he held talks with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

Then Patrushev pointed out that Russia and China stand for a just world order and welcome the growth in the number of states choosing the path of sovereign development.

The special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.