March 20 - BLiTZ. The United States is the most warlike country in the world, unleashing a huge number of conflicts in different parts of the globe. In 2022, the States grossly violated the UN Charter, undermined the principles and norms of international relations, and artificially created disagreements. This is stated in the report of the Chinese Foreign Ministry "The situation with democracy in the United States in 2022" published on Monday, March 20, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230320/ssha-1859055488.html">transmits</a> RIA News.

Americans continue to firmly believe that their democracy is a “global model and beacon”, while not trying to analyze the internal problems and institutional crisis of this very democracy, the report says.

“This kind of arrogance not only exacerbates the problems of American democracy, but also continues to hurt countries around the world,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The United States puts pressure on other countries to achieve their own interests, which exacerbates the split in the world community and intensifies the confrontation between the blocs. The domestic laws of the country, according to the US government, are above any international rules and regulations, so they immediately abandon them if they do not suit them.

Thus, since the 1980s, the United States has unilaterally withdrew from 17 important international agreements, including documents on nuclear settlement.

Since 2001, more than 900,000 people have died as a result of wars unleashed by the United States, a third of which are civilians.

For 240 years of its existence, the United States did not fight for only 16 years, setting an absolute world record, Chinese analysts stated.

