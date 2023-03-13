March 13 - BLiTZ. After the re-election of Xi Jinping for a new term, the People's Republic of China will continue to amaze the world with "new miracles," Chinese political scientist Professor Jiang Ailin promised in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Over the past ten years, China under the leadership of Xi Jinping has taken a big step towards a better future: withstood all sorts of risks and challenges, improved people’s living standards, launched the process of reviving the Chinese nation, the expert said. The root of these changes, he said, lies in a strong leadership that is ready to build on tradition and at the same time look to the future.

Recall that Xi Jinping on Friday, March 10, was unanimously re-elected as President of China for a third five-year term. He thanked the Parliament and the people of China for being re-elected and promised to faithfully fulfill his duties.

RIA Novosti: China outlined its goals and decided to go with the Russian Federation against the West March 13, 2023 at 09:24