Chinese President to attend SCO summit

Beijing, June 30 (Hindustan). Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the online summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be hosted by India next week. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying gave this information in a press release today.

Chunying said President Xi will attend the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of State meeting via video conference on July 4 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is worth mentioning that this is the first official announcement about Xi’s participation in this summit to be hosted by India. India is the current chair of SCO.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had inaugurated the ‘New Delhi Building’ at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing on Tuesday. Describing it as Mini India, he had said that it would develop a better understanding of the country’s culture.