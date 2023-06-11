Chinese scientists along with the army created Corona in the lab! Shocking report surfaced

Corona Virus: Did the corona virus that caused havoc all over the world emerge from China’s Wuhan lab itself? Once again the discussion about this matter has intensified, and once again China has come under target. According to a report in The Sunday Times, scientists working with the Chinese military in Wuhan were trying to create the world’s deadliest virus by combining coronavirus mutants. According to the report, investigators believe that Chinese scientists were working on a secret project of dangerous experiments, but something went wrong with the experiment. Due to this, there was a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the corona outbreak started all over the world.

Dangerous research was being done with the help of Chinese armyIn the new report regarding Corona, it has been said that Chinese scientists along with the Chinese Army were creating a new mutant virus by mixing the world’s deadliest corona virus in the lab of Wuhan. At the same time, the investigation report also said that it has become clear that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was involved in the creation, propaganda and cover-up of the Covid-19 epidemic. At the same time, one of the investigators said that there was no evidence at work. There is no published information because it was happening in collaboration with the Chinese Army. Investigators say that China is working behind biological weapons.

According to the report of The Sunday Times, investigators are of the opinion that Chinese scientists were working on a highly secretive project in collaboration with the Chinese military. Scientists were doing some deadly experiments regarding Corona. According to the report, this information was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and a devastating form of corona epidemic was seen all over the world. Significantly, this report is based on hundreds of documents. The documents include earlier intelligence, internal memos, scientific research papers and email correspondence.

The report also states that the Wuhan Institute of Virology started tracing the origin of the SARS virus in 2003. Meanwhile, the lab was experimenting with the coronavirus collected from bat caves in southern China. Although the findings of the experiment were initially made public. The report also states that more than a dozen investigators were recruited by the US intelligence services. Access to metadata, phone information, and Internet information was provided from intercepts submitted by the .