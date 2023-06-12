Taipei, June 11 (Hindustan Times). Ten Chinese warplanes once again infiltrated Taiwan’s border on Sunday. The Taiwan Air Force, which came into action after this intrusion, has increased patrolling. Along with this, four Chinese warships were also seen patrolling. This is the second incident of Taiwan border violation by China within a week.

Last Thursday, 37 Chinese warplanes flew over Taiwan’s airspace. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said that 24 Chinese warplanes were identified at around 2 pm on Sunday. These included J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighter jets as well as H-6 bombers. While it was not clear where the planes took off, 10 were reported to have crossed Taiwan’s Maidan Line.

On the other hand, China said that it does not accept this limit and has been continuously violating it since last year. In response to the Chinese activities, Taiwan sent its warplanes and deployed warships and missile systems to monitor the situation.