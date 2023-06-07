Chipko movement in Ramgarh: The women of Budhakhap kept hugging the tree for the second day, now the children also came forward

Kuju (Ramgarh), Dhaneshwar Prasad: In order not to cut trees, dozens of rural women of Ramgarh’s Budhakhap kept hugging trees for the second day on Wednesday as well. Hungry and thirsty even in the hot sun, she was seen guarding the trees throughout the day. Meanwhile, the women of the village took a pledge not to cut down all the trees by tying a thread of protection. Along with the rural women, small girls of the village have also started participating in this movement. Not only this, now the girls are also holding the trees along with the women.

Opposition to cutting of trees for expansion of sponge iron factory

Let us tell you that for the expansion of the sponge iron factory in the village of Budhakhap, the counting for acquisition of 22.92 acres of forest land and cutting of trees started on Tuesday. For this, the forest department and police personnel had to face heavy opposition from the villagers. The villagers say that they will give their lives, but will not allow the trees to be cut at any cost. After this many women had hugged trees. During this the police also had to use mild force.

Villagers’ protest continues for the second day

Here, the protest of the villagers continued on the second day as well. Weeping rural women say that they are already very upset due to the smoke coming out of the chimney of the factory. In such a situation, if these trees are also cut, then the situation here will become even worse in future. On the one hand, by celebrating Environment Day on June 5, people all over the world took a pledge to conserve trees. Just on the second day itself, the Forest Department personnel started counting in the presence of the police for the felling of trees here. But, we are not going to sit quietly. We are ready to go to any extent to save trees from being cut.

Girls also came forward to save trees

Due to the cutting of trees in the forest area, the children are also very apprehensive about the future. Along with the rural women, now the girls of the village have also become aware about the prevention of smoke. In this regard, the girls Madhu Kumari and Pari Kumari said that people are suffering from many diseases due to smoke. In such a situation, if the trees are cut, then the situation can become even more frightening in the future.