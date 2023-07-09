Chirag Paswan became soft towards uncle Pashupati Paras, said this on being in alliance together

Patna. National President of LJP (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan has made it clear that he is contesting the Lok Sabha elections this time from Hajipur. Talking to reporters after meeting BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Chirag said that the final decision on his joining the NDA has not been taken yet. Chirag looked somewhat soft today regarding uncle Paras. On a question asked about uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Chirag said that whether he (Pashupati Kumar Paras) will be part of the alliance (with NDA) or not, it is not going to affect me. The importance of a leader in a coalition will depend on the kind of public support he enjoys. On August 29, Chirag Paswan had said that he would not be a part of any alliance, in which uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras is involved.

authorized to decide on alliance

Earlier, a meeting of national and state office bearers was called in Patna on Sunday by the national president of LJP (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan, after this meeting it was decided that Chirag Paswan will take the final decision regarding the alliance. After coming out of the meeting, Chirag Paswan while talking to the media said that he will contest from Hajipur this time. Regarding contesting elections from Hajipur, Chirag Paswan said that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will definitely contest Hajipur. There is no doubt about it. This has been our seat, so there is no question of leaving this seat. It is clear that our party will be in the election fray from there.

Chirag gave positive indications of joining NDA

He gave only positive indications regarding alliance with BJP. Chirag Paswan said that today we have had a meeting with the national and state in-charge and in this meeting there was talk about forging an alliance. I have been authorized by all the office bearers of the party to take any decision regarding the alliance. Right now I think there will be some more discussion about this, but the decision will be taken soon. On the question of ministerial post, Chirag said that all these things are of later. Right now we are not paying attention to all these things. There are talks about alliance. When the time comes, information about other things will also be shared with you.