Chirag Paswan joins NDA

New Delhi, 17 July (Hindustan Times). Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan met Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Monday. After this meeting, Chirag Paswan joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He will attend the NDA meeting to be held on Tuesday.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan met Union Minister Amit Shah. This meeting lasted for about 15 minutes. It is believed that Chirag Paswan has kept some of his conditions before joining the NDA. These include the demand for six seats and one Rajya Sabha seat in the elections like the last Lok Sabha elections.

It is noteworthy that after the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party broke up. Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Paras captured a part of this party, which he named Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. Pashupati Paras is currently a part of the NDA and is also a minister. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan has already announced that he will contest from Hajipur seat.