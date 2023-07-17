Chirag Paswan returns to NDA after meeting Amit Shah and JP Nadda, Veena of Paras group arrives to meet

New Delhi. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here on Monday. Earlier, he met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chirag Paswan’s joining the ruling coalition just ahead of the NDA meeting on Tuesday is being considered as an important development, especially for the politics of Bihar. BJP President Nadda said in a tweet that he met Chirag Paswan in Delhi. He has decided to join the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family. Nadda also shared some pictures related to this meeting.

The undivided LJP has been a part of the Modi government

Chirag Paswan had earlier met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and indicated through a tweet that he would soon join the NDA. Chirag Paswan said that today in New Delhi there was a positive discussion with the country’s Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the issues of alliance. The undivided LJP, led by Chirag Paswan’s father and the late Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan, contested six Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and also got one Rajya Sabha seat under seat-sharing with the BJP.

Paras faction insisted on clearing the stake

Youth leader Chirag wants the BJP to stick to the same system despite the split in his party. Chirag’s uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras heads the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, the second faction formed after the split in the LJP, which is part of the ruling coalition. LJP (Ram Vilas) sources said that Chirag Paswan has insisted on clarity with the BJP about his share of Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Bihar before formalizing their alliance. Chirag Paswan is in constant talks with the BJP to finalize the seat sharing. Today’s meeting with Amit Shah is also being seen as part of this exercise.

Nityanand Rai played a major role

Union Minister Nityanand Rai has met Chirag Paswan twice before. Chirag also wants the BJP to give him the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which has been his father’s stronghold for decades, but is currently represented by Paras in Parliament. Chirag Paswan’s uncle has also claimed this seat saying that he is the political successor of Ram Vilas Paswan and not Chirag. The BJP is also working for reconciliation between the two sides.

Chirag kept supporting BJP on major issues

Union Minister Nityanand Rai has also met Union Minister Paras recently. The BJP is keen to have Chirag Paswan back in its fold after the alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) broke down as it seeks to further consolidate its power in the politically crucial state. Chirag Paswan parted ways with the NDA during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections for opposing BJP’s then ally Nitish Kumar, but remained in support of the BJP on key issues.

Paras faction MP Veena Devi met Chirag Paswan

Here, as soon as Chirag Paswan joined the NDA in Delhi, Paras faction MP Veena Devi reached Chirag Paswan’s residence. MP Veena Devi met Chirag Paswan. During this, there was a long conversation between the two leaders. It is not yet known what conversation took place between the two leaders. Veena Devi is the MP of Rashtriya Lok Janata Janshakti Party Paras faction. Various speculations are being made after Veena Devi’s meeting with Chirag Paswan. After this meeting, such discussions have started that the deal has been finalized between BJP and LJP (Ram Vilas) regarding the next Lok Sabha elections. Perhaps the BJP has made it clear that the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat will be given to Chirag Paswan only. Apart from this, four more seats will come in his share. That is, Chirag Paswan can be given a total of five Lok Sabha seats.