Chirag Paswan’s meeting with Amit Shah became a matter, uncle Paras’s problems may increase

Patna. Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. In the meeting of both, there is information about the agreement on the seats for the next Lok Sabha elections. The meeting between the two leaders is said to be positive. Chirag did not talk to reporters after meeting Amit Shah, but he came out smiling. In the news that is coming quoting the sources, it is being said that the difficulties of Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras may increase. His seat may change in the next Lok Sabha elections or his candidature may be cleared. The BJP has accepted the demand of giving the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat to Chirag Paswan’s party instead of Pashupati Kumar Paras. In such a situation, it is being said that the nephew has finally defeated the challenging uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

BJP obeyed Chirag

If sources are to be believed, the BJP has accepted all the demands of Chirag Paswan. Last night also BJP leaders spoke to Chirag. Earlier, Nityanand Rai had held several rounds of talks. Amit Shah today called Chirag Paswan to meet him after agreeing on the seats with the BJP. Chirag Paswan met Amit Shah this afternoon. In this, the deal between BJP and LJP (Ram Vilas) regarding the next Lok Sabha elections was confirmed. It is being said that the BJP has made it clear that the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat will be given to Chirag Paswan only. Apart from this, four more seats will come in his share. That means Chirag Paswan will be given five Lok Sabha seats in total. Chirag can nominate two MPs who have gone to his uncle Paras’s camp on two of these seats.

Nityanand Rai had met both

For the last several days, talks were going on between BJP and Chirag Paswan. On behalf of the BJP, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was talking not only to Chirag Paswan but also to Pashupati Paras. The BJP had asked Pashupati Paras to compromise with his nephew Chirag Paswan, but Paras flatly refused to do so. On the other hand, Chirag Paswan was adamant that he himself would contest from Hajipur, the Lok Sabha seat of Paras, along with that he wanted all the seats which were given to the Lok Janshakti Party in the last Lok Sabha elections. It was only after the meeting between Chirag Paswan and Nityanand Rai that the BJP was serious about Chirag’s demand. The way Pashupati Kumar Paras refused to accept Nityanand Rai as an authorized member from NDA yesterday, it seemed that the distance between Paras from BJP is going to increase now.

Paras leaf completely clean

Narendra Modi cabinet may be expanded after a few days. In this, Chirag Paswan can be made a minister at the center by removing Paras. Chirag was offered to become a minister earlier also but he had made it clear that he will not become a minister until the BJP finalizes the seat sharing in the Lok Sabha elections. Now that the seat sharing has been finalized, then the way has been cleared for Chirag to become a minister. On the basis of the newly formed equation, it is believed that the departure of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Cabinet is now fixed. His stay in NDA is also not completely fixed now.

Pashupati Paras has rejected BJP’s proposal

Sources even say that BJP is ready to leave only one seat for him. Suspicion remains on that too. The condition of Paras is such that till now no big leader of BJP has spoken to him regarding the coordination of seats. Nityanand Rai had proposed to him on behalf of BJP to compromise with Chirag Paswan, but Paras did not agree. After this, no big leader of BJP has spoken to Paras. This means that the BJP has made up its mind to sideline Paras.