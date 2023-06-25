Chitrapat Jharkhand Film Festival: 60 films screened in three days, winners awarded

Ranchi: The three-day film tour organized by Chitrapat Jharkhand ended on Sunday. A total of 60 films were screened in this film fair organized at Sarla Birla University. Along with this, the producer-directors of the film were awarded with certificates. In this film festival, 10 themes of films were kept for the competition by Chitrapat Jharkhand. In this, there were subjects like Tribal Society, Jharkhand Freedom Struggle, Vocal for Local, History of Jharkhand, Village Development, Women Empowerment, Environment, Social Harmony, Employment Generation, Future India. There were three types of award categories for films in this film festival. Short Film, Documentary Film, Campus Film. Best three prizes were given in these three categories. Best film first, second, third were given in all three types of categories.

Awarded for best performance

Along with Best Male Actor and Best Female Actress, Best Director was also awarded. In the category of short film award, first film was given 31000, second 21 thousand and best third film 11000. 5100 for Best Director, 5100 for Best Story, 5100 for Best Cinematographer and 5100 for Best Editor. 5100 was awarded to the Best Male Actor, and 5100 to the Best Female Actress. Best film 31000, second best film 21000 and third best film 11000 were awarded in the category of documentary film of Film Awards. In the category of campus film, 15000 was given to the best film, 11000 to the second and 7500 to the third category. Best Director 3100, Best Male Actor 3100 and Best Female Actress 31 thousand were awarded. A trophy and certificate were also given along with this award.

MLA Saryu Rai awarded

As the chief guest of the closing ceremony, former minister and MLA Saryu Rai awarded the winning participants with certificates and trophies as a mark of respect. Present on the occasion were Ajay Singh, Nandlal Nayak, Padmashri Mukund Nayak, Akash Aditya Lamba, Ashok Sharan, Kalyani, Dr. Gopal Pathak, Nand Kumar Singh, Dr. Sushil Kumar, Dr. Deepak Prasad, Shailendra Bhatt, Sumit Mittal, Naveen Sahay, Sanjay Azad, Rakesh Raman, Pulin Mitra, teachers of Sarala Birla University were present.

