‘Chor-chor cousin’, Smriti Irani’s strong attack on Arvind Kejriwal

While addressing a public meeting in Delhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani strongly attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said that he was told that efforts are being made to befriend Sheila Dixit’s party, whose party he (Arvind Kejriwal) wanted to put in jail. I am remembering a saying in Hindi, ‘Chor-chor cousin brother’… Now I don’t know who is who’s cousin….

Why Kejriwal is not accepting ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme

Union Minister Smriti Irani said that if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has love for the people of Delhi, then why is he not accepting the Centre’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme for the poor of Delhi. Kejriwal got a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ built for himself by spending more than Rs 40 crore, but he did not allow poor people to take advantage of ‘Ayushman Bharat’. The poor people were not allowed to take advantage of five lakhs. The poor people were not allowed to take advantage of the schemes of the Modi government.

#WATCH , Delhi: If Kejriwal had love for the people of Delhi then why is not accepting the centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme for Delhi's poor people. He built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself by spending more than Rs 40 crore but he did not let poor people reap the benefit of…

Modi got free vaccination done

Smriti Irani further said that Modi got the people of Delhi vaccinated for free and Kejriwal came to loot the accolades. The limit was reached when Modi provided free ration to the people of Delhi during the Corona period and Kejriwal got advertisements for himself. Today I challenge Kejriwal to come in public and accept…if he has the guts…the Modi government at the Center has sent free food grains to the people of Delhi. Kejriwal ji should come forward and tell how much of that has been spent by his government.

Let us tell you that Union Minister Smriti Irani today addressed a huge public meeting in West Delhi Lok Sabha on the completion of 9 successful years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s service to the country. On this occasion, BJP appeared as an attacker on the Kejriwal government of Delhi.