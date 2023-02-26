February 26, 2023, 10:46 – BLiTZ – News The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, said that the intelligence provided by the CIA to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) helped them to fight against the Russian army throughout the conflict, which has now been going on for more than a year.

In an interview with CBS News, Burns said that his visit to Kyiv a month before February 24, 2022 was related to the transfer of details of intelligence about Russian actions to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Burns noted that Ukrainian intelligence had a good idea of ​​what it would face in the near future, but Washington’s support helped Kyiv strengthen its resolve and contribute to the outbreak of hostilities.

At the same time, the head of the CIA stressed that the United States has been effectively cooperating with Ukraine throughout the entire conflict.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.