William Burns, head of the United States Central Intelligence Agency, said the director of the Russian Federation’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, acted “impertinently” during their meeting last November. Details are given by the Western television channel CBS News.

Burns noted that Naryshkin’s attitude was defiant, filled with arrogance and insolence. According to him, this feeling reflects the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin that time is working for him, that he can wear down Europe and “grind” the Ukrainians.

The head of the CIA Burns said that the data provided to Kyiv helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fighting February 26, 2023 at 05:07

Burns described the meeting as very depressing.

The special military operation began in February last year and continues to this day. The Russian side is fighting the Kyiv regime.