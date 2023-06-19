CID has completed the investigation of allegations against Inspector Shashank Kumar, now departmental action will be taken

The CID has completed the investigation of the allegation against Inspector Shashank Kumar, who was posted at Lalpur police station. The CID has found in its investigation that the inspector raped the girl on the pretext of marriage. After that he married another girl. Later, he called the victim to a hotel on the pretext of convincing her and taking her back.

In the hotel, the accused once again sexually assaulted the victim. After being found guilty in the investigation, the CID headquarters has recommended the removal of the inspector from the Ranchi district force. Along with suspending him, he has been directed to initiate departmental action. During the period of suspension, the accused constable will be tagged with Bundu DSP.

Significantly, while posted in Lalpur police station, the conversation of the victim girl with Inspector Shashank Kumar started regarding the case related to loss of mobile phone. After this he always started calling her. Then he sexually assaulted her several times on the pretext of marriage. When the girl became pregnant, Shashank married her in the temple located in Lalpur police station premises.

Later, he did not keep the girl with him and left the hostel on the pretext of marrying another girl. Then the girl lodged a case against Shashank on December 8, 2022 at Lalpur police station on charges of rape. No action was taken against the accused in this case, then the victim girl had complained to the CID headquarters regarding the matter related to the accused inspector threatening to take up the case.