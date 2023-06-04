Cinema struggling with propaganda vs reality debate, film producer Vipul Shah said this

For the past few weeks, ‘The Kerala Story’ is in the headlines. The tremendous success of ‘The Kerala Story’ after ‘The Kashmir Files’ has divided the industry into two ideologies. One school of thought calls such films a campaign to communalise the country and divide people in the name of freedom of expression, while the other school of thought supports such films and calls them based on shocking stories from real life. If you look at the past few years, films like ‘Accidental Prime Minister’, ‘Tashkand’, ‘Indu Sarkar’ have passed through the debate of propaganda versus reality. By the way, this gap is going to get deeper in the coming times, because there is a long list of such films. This special article by Urmila Kori explores such films.

we two our twelve

Last year, the film was announced by releasing the poster of Anu Kapoor’s ‘Hum Do Hamare Barah’. With the announcement, the film fueled controversy. This poster was clearly termed as Islamophobia, because the poster was something in which attention is being drawn towards the increasing population of Muslims in the country. On this the film’s director Kamal Chandra had said, “I think cinema is the best medium to express our thoughts and feelings. Population explosion is a serious issue. I request everyone not to make this an issue.

The Bageshwar Sarkar



In the last one year, Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has emerged as the biggest face of Hindutva. In such a situation, the announcement of making a film on him was inevitable. Director Vinod Tiwari, who made the film ‘The Conversion’ on Love Jihad, has recently announced to make a film named ‘The Bageshwar Sarkar’. The film is being produced in different languages ​​along with Hindi. Director Vinod Tiwari says that this film is based on the life of Peethadhishwar Pujya Shri Shri Dhirendra Shastri Ji of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.

Tipu

Till now the school-college history courses and TV shows of Tipu Sultan had defined Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysore, as a freedom fighter and an able administrator, but ‘PM Narendra Modi’, ‘Bal Naren’ Producer Sandeep Singh, who has made films like, recently announced the film ‘Tipu’ on Tipu Sultan and released an announcement video, in which Tipu Sultan is shown as a staunch ruler. Along with this announcement, this film also came into limelight. Director Pawan Sharma, defending his film, says, “What we are taught about Tipu Sultan in school is wrong information. When I came to know the reality, I was completely shaken. Tipu Sultan’s Islamic bigotry was much worse than that of his father Hyder Ali Khan.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar



One of the controversial faces of the freedom struggle has been the name of Veer Savarkar. Debate on this name is common in the two major political parties of the country. This debate is about to increase, because the producer of the film ‘Tipu’ Sandeep Singh is also making a film on Veer Savarkar with actor Randeep Hooda. Currently, the shooting of the film is going on. If the producer of the film Sandeep Singh is to be believed, then the whole story of the history of independence is yet to be known. Veer Savarkar was the only person who could stop the partition. Along with these aspects, this film will also make you aware of the special aspects of his personality.

Film producer Vipul Shah said this

After the release of ‘The Kerala Story’, people who are telling this film to destroy the secular fabric of the society. I ask them only one question that if there is any evil in a society, then it should be exposed and removed from the root or not. Should we let the lives of girls be ruined in the name of secularism? The society can become secular in true sense only by eliminating the evils of the society.

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta said this

If the film touches the heart, it moves. Public has nothing to do with propaganda or non-propaganda. The success of ‘Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’ is a testimony to this fact. By making a film on a sensitive issue only the film will earn crores, then everyone will make such films. The audience wants to see only this kind of film. Whatever they are thinking, they are in delusion. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RRR and Pathan is an example of this. Only good cinema will do, not the issue.