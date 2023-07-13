Circus film was my mistake… know why producer director Rohit Shetty said this

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is going to knock on Colors channel from 15th July. Producer director Rohit Shetty is going to be seen once again as the host of this reality show. Rohit is very excited about this new season. He hopes that this season is also liked by the audience.

what did rohit shetty say on success failure

Talking about success and failure, Rohit takes responsibility for the failure of his previous film Circus and says that it was our fault. Our audience, in fact the audience was the one who has always given us so much love, but this time they rejected us because somewhere we went wrong with that film. We made that film in Pendemic with a small crew because Sooryavanshi was not released. It is a film before Sooryavanshi, we went wrong. There was a dull moment in the circus. There were no flying vehicles in it, which is what the audience expects from our films. Our production house is not one of those who make one film a year. Every year we make something or the other. Sometimes we are right, sometimes we are wrong. If we have made a mistake, then there should be no problem in admitting that we were wrong. We didn’t make the kind of film that the audience expected from us. Learning from this mistake, we will take care of it further.

What did Rohit Shetty say about the circus

I have always learned from my mistakes. Failure is not new to me. I made a film called Sunday. Hardly anyone knows this. My first film Zameen was also not liked much. After giving blockbuster films like Chennai Express, Dilwale was not liked by the audience. I accepted that failure too. After Corona, films are not running at much ticket windows. I agree that there has been a change in the choice of the audience, but I will not blame Corona for the failure of my film Circus. My film Sooryavanshi had earned two hundred crore rupees in Corona itself.

Anupam Kher and Rohit Shetty are good friends of each other

Rohit, known as Hit Machine in Bollywood, also says that the failure of Circus does not mean my failure as a director. Here I would like to mention one thing of Anupam Kher. Anupam Kher is one of my good friends. Once his father told him that after being successful, when you get failure, then it is not an actor or a director but a project.

Circus was a remake of Angoor

Circus was a remake of the classic film Angoor, shouldn’t the remake be touched. On this, Rohit Shetty replies bluntly and says that Mughal-e-Azam was not there, it was Angoor. I failed because of the kind of films the audience wanted from me. It was not that kind of film. Next time I will not do any experiment. The kind of films the audience wants from me. I will make such films.

