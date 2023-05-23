Civil Services Exam results announced, top four positions in the names of women

New Delhi, May 23 (Hindustan Times). The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results of ‘Civil Services Examination 2022’ on Tuesday. This time a total of 933 candidates have been selected, out of which 613 are male and 320 are female. Apart from these, 41 Divyangs have been selected. According to the results released by the commission, the top four candidates are women. There are 14 women and 11 men in the top 25.

Last year in June, the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination was conducted in which more than 11 lakh candidates applied. Around 5.73 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. Of these, 13,090 had passed the written (main) examination. Out of these 2,529 candidates were selected for the interview.

Ishita Kishore has secured first position in the Civil Services Examination. He passed the examination with Political Science and International Relations as optional subjects. He is a graduate in Economics (Hons) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

Garima Lohia, a commerce graduate from Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College, secured the second position with commerce and accounts as her optional subjects. While Uma Harathi, a graduate in Civil Engineering (B.Tech) from IIT, Hyderabad, secured the third position with Anthropology as an optional subject. Smriti Mishra, a graduate (BSc) from Delhi University’s Miranda House College, has secured the fourth rank with Zoology as her optional subject.