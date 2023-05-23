Civil Services Incentive Scheme: 6 girls who got incentive from Bihar government succeeded in UPSC

Girls of Bihar have performed well in UPSC Civil Services Examination-2022. Six girls have been selected for UPSC Civil Services, out of those who received one lakh rupees under the Civil Services Incentive Scheme from the Women and Child Development Corporation. Of these, Garima Lohia of Buxar has secured the second position in the whole country, whereas, three other girls Ananya Samariar, Preeti Kumari and Akanksha Anand are from Patna district. Apart from this, Kumari Saumya Arwal and Apoorva Rastogi are from Nalanda district.
Scheme launched in 2021
It may be known that under the newly approved “Civil Service Incentive Fund Scheme” under the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Yojana, this scheme was started in the year 2021 to encourage general and backward women of the state in civil service. Under this scheme, 34 women candidates who were successful in UPSC preliminary examination-2022 were given one lakh rupees by the Women and Child Development Corporation.
Name – District – Roll Number – All India Rank
Garima Lohia – Buxar – 1506175- 2
Ananya Samariar – Patna – 5801365- 115
Preeti Kumari – Patna – 0829538- 130
Akanksha Anand – Patna – 1532770- 205
Kumari Saumya – Arwal – 3600020 – 502
Apoorva Rastogi – Nalanda – 0821166- 604
