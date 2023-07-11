Clash between Trinamool CPM workers outside Kankasa counting center, bombardment, area turned into battlefield

Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: of West Bengal CPM and Trinamool suddenly outside the counting center for 164 gram panchayats of seven gram panchayats of the block, 21 of panchayat samiti and two seats of Zilla Parishad in the Techno Polytechnic building, located behind Kankasa BDO office of Kankasa police station area of ​​West Burdwan district. The entire area was shaken by the incident of clash between Congress workers. In the midst of a fight between the workers of both the parties with weapons like arrows, bows, sticks, etc., the whole area turned into a battlefield due to the bombing.

arrow bow fired, more than 10 injured

Meanwhile, about 10 people from both sides were injured in the fierce clash and fight between Trinamool CPM workers. During this, each other was attacked by throwing bombs and arrows and breaking the bamboos used for barricades. The entire counting center turned into a battlefield. There was a stampede in the fight between both the parties. Police and Central Corps were also seen running suddenly. Later the situation was brought under control by the police and central corps under the leadership of Sandeep Chatraj, IC, Kankasa police station.

Breaking News Live: Bengal Panchayat elections, re-polling will be held in Purulia, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and South 24 Parganas

Central Corps Police controlled the situation

CPM alleges that Trinamool workers had attacked our worker earlier. Meanwhile, the present central corps and the police remained mute spectators. Later, seeing the situation worsening, the police and the central corps started chasing. The people of both the parties were chased away from the counting center. Meanwhile, about 3 rounds of bombs were fired. Regarding the bombing incident, CPM has accused Trinamool of bombing. Both the parties were seen accusing each other. Meanwhile, the police have arrested an attacker.

Panchayat elections: Counting of votes continues today at 339 centers under tight security, Trinamool ahead in many seats election result