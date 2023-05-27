Class 10 girl student dies after falling from roof in Ayodhya, case filed against principal-manager and sports teacher for gang rape

Ayodhya. Big news is coming out from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Where the school administration had informed about the death of a Class 10 girl student after falling from the roof on Friday. In that case, a disturbing CCTV footage has come to the fore. After the CCTV footage surfaced in this case, the police have registered a case against the manager, principal and sports teacher. The police have slapped serious sections of gangrape and murder on the accused. According to the information, on Friday in Ayodhya, a student of class 10 died after falling from the roof of the school. The student was a resident of Rae Bareli Road Bypass in Ayodhya.

Disturbing CCTV footage surfaced

The relatives have alleged that the daughter was called to the school by phone after the holiday. Information was given about the daughter being injured after falling from the swing in the school. Whereas in the CCTV footage of the school, she is seen falling from the roof of the school. Many types of questions are being raised regarding giving wrong information on behalf of the school. In this case, the police has started investigation on the basis of evidence. A case has been registered against the school manager Brijesh Yadav, principal Rashmi Bhatia and sports teacher Abhishek Kanaujia at the Cantt police station on the complaint of the student’s grandfather.

Police investigating the incident

Sections of gangrape, conspiracy, destruction of evidence, POCSO and murder have been imposed against all three. The police said that the traces of blood were also removed from the place where the student had fallen. On this matter, SP City of Ayodhya said that this matter pertains to Sunbeam School under Thana Cantt. A girl who was studying in class 10 was admitted to the hospital by the school manager in an injured condition. His family was informed. They came on the spot. Meanwhile, the student died during treatment. Action will be taken by doing proper investigation on the basis of evidence, CCTV footage, surveillance.

Accusation of the victim’s grandfather

The victim’s grandfather said that initially we got a call from the school administration that our child had fallen from the swing. After this the school administration kept on misleading us. It can be seen in the CCTV footage that he was pushed from the terrace.