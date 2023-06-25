Class 10 student in Bihar got such a punishment for smoking cigarette that he lost his life, know what is the whole matter…

East Champaran: Seeing the tenth student smoking on the way, the teacher brought him to the school and beat him so much that he died. The relatives of the deceased student are making this allegation against the teacher. The deceased student Bajrangi Kumar (14) was the son of Harikishore Rai of Banjaria. He used to study in a private residential school in Madhuban. Wound marks have been found on his neck.

caught smoking and taken to school

Relatives say that Bajrangi was admitted in the school hostel two months ago. He came home during summer vacation. On Saturday evening, Bajrangi had gone to Madhuban with his friend to get a mobile made. His mother and sister told that while returning after making a mobile, he stopped near the Hardiya bridge and started smoking. The director of the school and his relative teacher saw Bajrangi smoking. He caught him and took him to school. After that the director spoke to Bajrangi’s father Harikishore Rai over the phone.

taken to school and brutally thrashed

The family alleges that after taking Bajrangi to school, both of them brutally beat her. When his condition worsened, he was taken to a nursing home in Muzaffarpur. There the doctors declared him dead. After this, the director of the school informed about Bajrangi’s death to his family members. The relatives reached Muzaffarpur and took the dead body to Banjaria in Madhuban. The relatives informed the police about this. Pakdidayal DSP Sunil Kumar Singh, Inspector Ashok Kumar Pandey and Madhuban Police Station Pramod Kumar Paswan reached Banjaria and sent the dead body to Sadar Hospital for postmortem on Sunday morning. Pakdidayal SDO Kumar Ravindra has immediately instructed the CO and SHO to seal the school. At present, instructions have been given to seal the school and submit the report to the office. Here, in this case the school director told that the student was not beaten. Due to the fear of his relatives, he consumed poison. After this he was taken to Muzaffarpur for treatment. There the doctors declared him dead.

Lock hangs in school, director absconding

Pakdidayal DSP Sunil Kumar Singh told that raids have been done regarding the arrest of the school director and his relative. Both were not at home. The school is locked. The DEO has been written to seal the school. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused.