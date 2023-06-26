class 12th student died of heart attack in school in navsari

Navsari / Ahmedabad, 26 June (Hindustan Times). The cases of death due to heart attack have started increasing continuously in the state. Young to old people are falling prey to it. After the Corona epidemic, there is a sudden increase in such cases, in which even young people are dying of heart attack. Class 12 student died of heart attack in Navsari’s Partapore village school.

According to information, Tanisha, a class 12 student at AB School in Partapore village of Navsari, fainted during recess. The 17-year-old student’s heartbeat suddenly stopped. He was immediately taken to the hospital. The doctors in the hospital declared him dead. To know the cause of death, the police have started the process of postmortem of the dead body. In the primary report of the doctors, the cause of death has been given as heart attack.